Video: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Stepping Out Of A Cafe In Mumbai Amid Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Fans Feel 'He's Hiding Pain Behind Smile'

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer put on a smile while coming out of a cafe in Mumbai despite being snubbed by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad. In a video shared on social media, Iyer was seen stepping out of Boojee Cafe while wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts along with red shoes.

Iyer, 30, was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue lifted it after going undefeated. The right-handed batter aggregated 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Additionally, the Mumbai-born cricketer had a good promising IPL 2025 season, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches, captaining the Punjab Kings to the final. Hence, he was a notable omission from the squad.

