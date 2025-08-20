 Video: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Stepping Out Of A Cafe In Mumbai Amid Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Fans Feel 'He's Hiding Pain Behind Smile'
Video: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Stepping Out Of A Cafe In Mumbai Amid Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Fans Feel 'He's Hiding Pain Behind Smile'

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer put on a smile while coming out of a cafe in Mumbai despite being snubbed by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad. In a video shared on social media, Iyer was seen stepping out of Boojee Cafe while wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts along with red shoes.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: X)

Iyer, 30, was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue lifted it after going undefeated. The right-handed batter aggregated 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Additionally, the Mumbai-born cricketer had a good promising IPL 2025 season, smashing 604 runs in 17 matches, captaining the Punjab Kings to the final. Hence, he was a notable omission from the squad.

On current form, he is also among India's most in-form batters. Watch the below video:

Watch some of netizens reactions on social media:

Fans comment on Punjab Kings' post for Shreyas Iyer.

Fans comment on Punjab Kings' post for Shreyas Iyer. | (Credits: Screengrab)

