Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League Season 2

The Pro Panja League on 19th August witnessed some thrilling undercard and main card action across two fixtures.

In Undercard Fixture 1 Sher-E-Ludhiana vs MP Hathodas, Olivia Dkhar got her team off to a winning start by defeating Manorma Bisht 2-0 in the 65 KG bout. Senebi Syngkli leveled the contest for Sher-E-Ludhiana with a dominant 2-0 win over Arya P in the 55 KG category. However, MP Hathodas had the last laugh in the undercard when Manish Kumar sealed a 2-0 victory over Mohan Sharma in the Special Category.

In Undercard Fixture 2 Jaipur Veers vs Kiraak Hyderabad, Madhura KN put Kiraak Hyderabad ahead with a 2-0 win over Jagpreet Kaur Sidhu in the 65 KG category. Yogesh Chaudhary pulled one back for Jaipur Veers with a commanding 2-0 win against Kirtika Bamel in the 65 KG+ bout. The fixture was decided in the Special Category where Chandan Kumar Behera secured a 2-0 victory over Santosh Gupta, giving Kiraak Hyderabad the edge.

The Main Card Fixture 1 Sher-E-Ludhiana vs MP Hathodas was an intense affair. Vethozo Lohe delivered a flawless 5-0 win over Harkomal Gill in the 80 KG category. Tawheed then produced the standout performance of the night, sweeping aside Rino Thomas 10-0 in the 90 KG clash – earning him the title of Sher of the Match for his sheer dominance. Sanu Joy added to Sher-E-Ludhiana’s tally with a convincing 5-0 win over Tridip Medhi in the 70 KG division.

In Main Card Fixture 2 Jaipur Veers vs Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers’ Rudra Naik impressed with a 10-0 sweep against Naveen MV in the 60 KG bout. However, Satnam Singh restored parity for Kiraak Hyderabad with a crushing 10-0 victory over Akash Kumar in the 70 KG category. The fixture concluded with Ajay Chaudhary overpowering Shoukath VT 5-0 in another 60 KG clash, sealing the win for Kiraak Hyderabad.

The highlight of the night remained Tawheed’s one-sided 10-0 triumph over Rino Thomas, marking him as the undisputed Sher of the Match.