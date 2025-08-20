 Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League Season 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League Season 2

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League Season 2

The Pro Panja League on 19th August witnessed some thrilling undercard and main card action across two fixtures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

The Pro Panja League on 19th August witnessed some thrilling undercard and main card action across two fixtures.

In Undercard Fixture 1 Sher-E-Ludhiana vs MP Hathodas, Olivia Dkhar got her team off to a winning start by defeating Manorma Bisht 2-0 in the 65 KG bout. Senebi Syngkli leveled the contest for Sher-E-Ludhiana with a dominant 2-0 win over Arya P in the 55 KG category. However, MP Hathodas had the last laugh in the undercard when Manish Kumar sealed a 2-0 victory over Mohan Sharma in the Special Category.

In Undercard Fixture 2 Jaipur Veers vs Kiraak Hyderabad, Madhura KN put Kiraak Hyderabad ahead with a 2-0 win over Jagpreet Kaur Sidhu in the 65 KG category. Yogesh Chaudhary pulled one back for Jaipur Veers with a commanding 2-0 win against Kirtika Bamel in the 65 KG+ bout. The fixture was decided in the Special Category where Chandan Kumar Behera secured a 2-0 victory over Santosh Gupta, giving Kiraak Hyderabad the edge.

The Main Card Fixture 1 Sher-E-Ludhiana vs MP Hathodas was an intense affair. Vethozo Lohe delivered a flawless 5-0 win over Harkomal Gill in the 80 KG category. Tawheed then produced the standout performance of the night, sweeping aside Rino Thomas 10-0 in the 90 KG clash – earning him the title of Sher of the Match for his sheer dominance. Sanu Joy added to Sher-E-Ludhiana’s tally with a convincing 5-0 win over Tridip Medhi in the 70 KG division.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

In Main Card Fixture 2 Jaipur Veers vs Kiraak Hyderabad, Jaipur Veers’ Rudra Naik impressed with a 10-0 sweep against Naveen MV in the 60 KG bout. However, Satnam Singh restored parity for Kiraak Hyderabad with a crushing 10-0 victory over Akash Kumar in the 70 KG category. The fixture concluded with Ajay Chaudhary overpowering Shoukath VT 5-0 in another 60 KG clash, sealing the win for Kiraak Hyderabad.

The highlight of the night remained Tawheed’s one-sided 10-0 triumph over Rino Thomas, marking him as the undisputed Sher of the Match.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...