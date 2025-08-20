Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC Against East Bengal FC; Video 

Image: @420DADA_/X

Spanish player Mikel Kortazar lit up the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata with a moment of sheer brilliance, scoring a sensational bicycle kick goal during the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal clash between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC on August 20. The breathtaking strike has already been hailed as one of the standout moments of the tournament.

The goal came midway through the second half when a looping cross was delivered into the East Bengal box. Positioned just inside the penalty area with his back to the goal, Kortazar adjusted himself and executed a perfectly timed bicycle kick that flew past the diving goalkeeper into the net. The crowd erupted in disbelief and applause as the stadium echoed with cheers for the spectacular finish.

The Spanish striker’s acrobatic goal gave Diamond Harbour FC the lead in what was a tightly contested match. Not only did the strike showcase Kortazar’s technical ability, but it also added to his growing reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the tournament.

The Durand Cup 2025 has already delivered a host of memorable moments, but Mikel Kortazar’s bicycle kick might just be the defining image of the tournament. As Diamond Harbour FC aims for their maiden Durand Cup title, Kortazar’s heroics have not only given them an edge on the scoreboard but also a surge of momentum and belief on their road to glory.

Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium, Will Face NorthEast United FC In Finals

Diamond Harbour FC booked their place in the Durand Cup 2025 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC in a high-voltage semifinal clash at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 20. The match was highlighted by a spectacular bicycle kick goal from Spanish player Mikel Kortazar that left fans and pundits stunned.

With this victory, Diamond Harbour FC have reached their first-ever Durand Cup final and will now face NorthEast United FC on August 23. The upcoming final promises to be a fiercely contested battle as both sides chase the prestigious silverware.

Kortazar’s stunning goal and the team’s resilient performance have made Diamond Harbour one of the most talked-about sides of the tournament. As anticipation builds for the final, fans are already calling it the biggest night in the club’s young history.