 Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC Against East Bengal FC; Video 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDurand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC Against East Bengal FC; Video 

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC Against East Bengal FC; Video 

The Durand Cup 2025 has already delivered a host of memorable moments, but Mikel Kortazar’s bicycle kick might just be the defining image of the tournament. As Diamond Harbour FC aims for their maiden Durand Cup title, Kortazar’s heroics have not only given them an edge on the scoreboard but also a surge of momentum and belief on their road to glory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: @420DADA_/X

Spanish player Mikel Kortazar lit up the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata with a moment of sheer brilliance, scoring a sensational bicycle kick goal during the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal clash between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC on August 20. The breathtaking strike has already been hailed as one of the standout moments of the tournament.

The goal came midway through the second half when a looping cross was delivered into the East Bengal box. Positioned just inside the penalty area with his back to the goal, Kortazar adjusted himself and executed a perfectly timed bicycle kick that flew past the diving goalkeeper into the net. The crowd erupted in disbelief and applause as the stadium echoed with cheers for the spectacular finish.

Read Also
Manchester United Unveil New Signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha & Benjamin Sesko To Roaring Old...
article-image
Read Also
FA Community Shield 2025: Fans Disrupt Minute's Silence Tribute For Diogo Jota & His Brother Andre...
article-image

The Spanish striker’s acrobatic goal gave Diamond Harbour FC the lead in what was a tightly contested match. Not only did the strike showcase Kortazar’s technical ability, but it also added to his growing reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the tournament.

The Durand Cup 2025 has already delivered a host of memorable moments, but Mikel Kortazar’s bicycle kick might just be the defining image of the tournament. As Diamond Harbour FC aims for their maiden Durand Cup title, Kortazar’s heroics have not only given them an edge on the scoreboard but also a surge of momentum and belief on their road to glory.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium, Will Face NorthEast United FC In Finals

Diamond Harbour FC booked their place in the Durand Cup 2025 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC in a high-voltage semifinal clash at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 20. The match was highlighted by a spectacular bicycle kick goal from Spanish player Mikel Kortazar that left fans and pundits stunned.

With this victory, Diamond Harbour FC have reached their first-ever Durand Cup final and will now face NorthEast United FC on August 23. The upcoming final promises to be a fiercely contested battle as both sides chase the prestigious silverware.

Kortazar’s stunning goal and the team’s resilient performance have made Diamond Harbour one of the most talked-about sides of the tournament. As anticipation builds for the final, fans are already calling it the biggest night in the club’s young history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad Storm Into Pro Panja League Final Again By Winning 7 Out...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League;...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Sportvot X FPJ: Blockbuster Matches And Thrilling Bouts Continue To Dazzle In Pro Panja League...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Mikel Kortazar Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick For Diamond Harbour FC...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Diamond Harbour FC Edge Past East Bengal FC By 2-1 At Salt Lake Stadium,...