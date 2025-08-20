Outrageous! Shubham Mishra Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Leaping Catch During UP T20 League; Video

Image: UP T20 League/Instagram

Kanpur Superstars’ Shubham Mishra delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the UP T20 League as he pulled off a sensational one-handed leaping catch during their clash against the Lucknow Falcons. The remarkable effort came while Mishra was fielding in the cover region, stunning everyone in the stadium.

The moment occurred when Kanpur’s Vineet Panwar bowled to Lucknow Falcons’ batter Samath Singh. Singh attempted a firm drive through the covers, but Mishra reacted in a flash. He leaped into the air toward his left and stuck out his hand, managing to grab the ball mid-air with just his left hand in an unbelievable show of athleticism and timing.

The catch dismissed Samath Singh, who was looking set, and turned the momentum in Kanpur Superstars’ favor. The fielding brilliance sparked wild celebrations on the field and applause from both fans and commentators, many of whom called it the best catch of the tournament so far.

Mishra’s gravity-defying effort quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising his commitment, reflexes, and agility. Moments like these have added a new level of excitement to the UP T20 League, showcasing the rising talent and fielding standards in India’s domestic circuit.

Shubham Mishra’s leaping one-handed grab will be remembered as one of the most thrilling highlights of the season and a defining moment in Kanpur Superstars’ campaign.

UP T20 League: Ball Boy Takes Sensational Low Catch Near Boundary Rope During MRM Vs LFC Match; Video

A heartwarming and unexpected moment lit up the UP T20 League as a young ball boy pulled off a stunning low catch on the boundary during the match between the Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The moment took place during the second innings when a lofted shot from a Lucknow Falcons batter sailed toward the deep mid-wicket region. The ball went for a six. As the ball was about to hit the ground outside the boundary ropes, a ball boy stationed there leaned forward and cleanly plucked the ball inches off the ground.

The moment drew loud cheers from the crowd. The young ball boy’s sharp reflexes and clean technique left spectators stunned, and within minutes, the clip of the catch began circulating widely on social media platforms.

The UP T20 League has already delivered thrilling matches, but this unexpected fielding brilliance from the sidelines may just be one of the most talked-about highlights of the season.