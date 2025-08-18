UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Pumped Up After Picking Up Wicket Off The First Ball Against Kanpur Superstars; Video

Image: UPT20league/X

Rinku Singh is looking to put a strong case for his selection into Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad by rolling his arm and picking up a wicket during the opening match of the UP T20 League match. The Meerut Mavericks capatain picked up the wicket in the first ball of his first over when he clean bowled Kanpur Superstars batter Adarsh Singh. The all-rounder was all pumped upon picking up the wicket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meerut Mavericks register a comfortable win over Kanpur Superstars

Kanpur Superstars won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening match. The match played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow saw Mavericks batter Madhav Kaushik smash an unbeaten 95 runs off 31 balls.

His innings was stuffed with 10 boundaries and 7 sixes. Rituraj Sharma was unbeaten on 60 runs off 36 balls. His innings was laced with four boundaries and the same number of sixes. Opener and wicketkeeper batsman Akshay Dubey smashed 44 runs in 26 runs. Shubham Yadav and Bobby Yadav picked up one wicket apiece. Kaushik's innings helped Mavericks reach 225-2 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 226 runs for victory, Kanpur SUperstars never really got into the run chase as they kept losign wickets at regualr intervals. Captain Sameer Rizvi was the top scorer with 45 runs off 34 balls. Priyanshu Gautam scored 34 runs of 20 balls. His innings was laced with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Meerut Mavericks won the match by 86 runs

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For Mavericks, Katik Tyagi, Yash Garg and Vijay Kumar picked up two wickets apiece,. Vishal Chaudhary, Rinku SIngh and Zeeshan Ansari picked up 1 wicket apiece.

About UPT20 league

The UP T20 League is a six-team tournament is designed to nurture upcoming talent in a state that has given a lot to Indian cricket. The etams in the tournament are Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Meerut Mavericks, Lucknow Falcons, Kashi Rudras, Kanpur Superstars, Noida Kings

The tournament is set to kick off on August 17 and will run until September 6, featuring a thrilling round-robin and knockout format. The six participating teams will clash with each other twice in the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

The winners of these matches will then compete in the grand finale, which will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.