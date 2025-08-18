 Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss Continental Tournament; Says Report
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss Continental Tournament; Says Report

With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson being the preferred opening pair, the selectors are believed to be favouring Yashasvi Jaiswal for the backup role instead of Shubman Gill.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament is a couple of days away, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the squad for the upcoming continental tournament. However, the Cricbuzz report states that two players who performed well during the England series are unlikely to get picked for the tournament.

As per the report, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are set to miss out on selection, with team management looking towards other options. Gill hammered over 750 runs - second only to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in terms of aggregate in a series, while Siraj picking 23 wickets during the series. Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly fit and is expected to captain the side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to get nod ahead of Shubman Gill

With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson being the preferred opening pair, the selectors are believed to be favouring Yashasvi Jaiswal for the backup role instead of Shubman Gill. The batting department is expected to feature the likes of Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Rinku Singh. However the report states that Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss out.

With Siraj unlikely to get the nod, Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could find a spot. Talking of India's spin department, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel (Vice-Captain) will form the potent partnership

India's Asia Cup 2025 schedule

India are expected to start as strong favourites in the tournament. Defending champions(India) are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. India's opening match will take place on September 10 versus the UAE. India vs Pakistan, the marquee match of the tournament, will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The final will take place on September 28

