 Neymar Jr Cries After Santos Suffer 0-6 Defeat Against Vasco Da Gama In Brazilian League; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNeymar Jr Cries After Santos Suffer 0-6 Defeat Against Vasco Da Gama In Brazilian League; Video

Neymar Jr Cries After Santos Suffer 0-6 Defeat Against Vasco Da Gama In Brazilian League; Video

For Neymar, the loss hit harder than most as he had never before suffered a six-goal defeat in his professional career.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Neymar Jr. was left in tears following Santos' humiliating 0-6 defeat to Vasco da Gama during the Brazilian League match on Monday, August 18. For Vasco Da Gama, Philippe Coutinho scored a brace, while Lucas Piton, David Fonseca, Rayan, and Danilo Neves also found the back of the net. The latest loss was Santos' 10th defeat in just 19 league games this season. But beyond the scoreline, it was Neymar's reaction that went viral online

As the final whistle blew, Neymar went to the ground, and was seen crying following the humiliating defeat. For Neymar, the loss hit harder than most as he had never before suffered a six-goal defeat in his professional career.

His previous heaviest losses were two separate 4–0 thrashings, once with Santos against Barcelona in the 2011 Club World Cup final, and once with Barça against PSG in the 2016–17 Champions League.

Read Also
Neymar Cheekily Nutmegs Son Davi Lucca During Playful Face-Off At Santos Training Ground; Video Goes...
article-image

Santos sack coach after 0-6 humiliation

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

In the immediate aftermath, the club sacked manager Cleber Xavier. Despite extending his contract in June until the end of the year, the pressure on him had been building for weeks amid growing speculation about Neymar's future and the club's alarming form.

Read Also
Shocking! Neymar Uses Hand To Score Goal Using Hand During Santos Vs Botafogo Match, Gets Sent Off;...
article-image

Where does Santos stand on points table?

Santos now sit 15th in the league standings with just 21 points only slightly above the relegation zone, which includes Sport Recife (10 pts), Fortaleza (15), Juventude (15), and Vitoria (19). Vasco da Gama, now tied on 19 points, are right in the thick of the relegation battle as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...