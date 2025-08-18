Neymar Jr Cries After Santos Suffer 0-6 Defeat Against Vasco Da Gama In Brazilian League; Video

Image: X

Neymar Jr. was left in tears following Santos' humiliating 0-6 defeat to Vasco da Gama during the Brazilian League match on Monday, August 18. For Vasco Da Gama, Philippe Coutinho scored a brace, while Lucas Piton, David Fonseca, Rayan, and Danilo Neves also found the back of the net. The latest loss was Santos' 10th defeat in just 19 league games this season. But beyond the scoreline, it was Neymar's reaction that went viral online

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the final whistle blew, Neymar went to the ground, and was seen crying following the humiliating defeat. For Neymar, the loss hit harder than most as he had never before suffered a six-goal defeat in his professional career.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His previous heaviest losses were two separate 4–0 thrashings, once with Santos against Barcelona in the 2011 Club World Cup final, and once with Barça against PSG in the 2016–17 Champions League.

Santos sack coach after 0-6 humiliation

In the immediate aftermath, the club sacked manager Cleber Xavier. Despite extending his contract in June until the end of the year, the pressure on him had been building for weeks amid growing speculation about Neymar's future and the club's alarming form.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Where does Santos stand on points table?

Santos now sit 15th in the league standings with just 21 points only slightly above the relegation zone, which includes Sport Recife (10 pts), Fortaleza (15), Juventude (15), and Vitoria (19). Vasco da Gama, now tied on 19 points, are right in the thick of the relegation battle as well.