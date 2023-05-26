Shubman Gill joins elite club: Surpasses 800 runs in IPL 2023, second Indian after Virat Kohli

In the current IPL 2023 season, Shubman Gill, the opening batsman for the Gujarat Titans, etched his name into the record books as the second Indian and fourth overall player to surpass the 800-run milestone. Gill achieved this feat during the crucial Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians. Remarkably, Gill also secured his third century of the season, becoming only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve three or more centuries in a single IPL season.

Gill joins exclusive club

Throughout its 16 editions, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed the emergence of some of the world's finest batsmen, who have left an indelible mark on the tournament's record books. These exceptional cricketers have showcased awe-inspiring performances, single-handedly propelling their respective teams towards triumph.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), holds the record for the highest aggregate by any batsman in a single edition of the IPL. Kohli's monumental achievement came during the IPL 2016 season, where he amassed a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches. His remarkable tally included an astonishing four centuries and seven half-centuries, propelling RCB to the runner-up position.

Following closely behind is England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, who showcased his extraordinary batting prowess during the IPL 2022 season while representing the Rajasthan Royals. Buttler's remarkable feat of scoring four centuries earned him the second spot on the list, amassing a total of 863 runs. His exceptional contributions greatly influenced the fortunes of the Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner, a dynamic left-handed batsman, secured the third position on the list with his incredible performance during the 2016 IPL season. Leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title victory over RCB, Warner amassed an impressive tally of 848 runs. His exceptional run-scoring ability played a pivotal role in the success of his team.

These exceptional performances by Kohli, Buttler, Warner, and Gill serve as a testament to their extraordinary skill and talent, leaving fans in awe and cementing their place in the rich history of the IPL.