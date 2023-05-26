What will happen if IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between MI and GT gets abandoned?

In the event of rain causing interruptions during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), the match may be reduced to a maximum of five overs per side. However, if it is not feasible to complete the match within this limited overs format, a thrilling Super Over will be played to determine the ultimate winner. In the unlikely scenario that even a Super Over cannot take place due to adverse weather conditions, the Gujarat Titans will be declared the victors based on their higher position in the points table.

During the group stage, the Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the table with 20 points, while the Mumbai Indians had to anxiously await confirmation of their place until the last ball of the group stage, amassing 16 points. The organisers will make every effort to schedule a Super Over if a complete five-over match cannot be played within the allocated time on the original day.

Rule:

As per the official IPL 2023 rules, "For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff match (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50 am."