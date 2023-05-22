DISGUSTING! Shubman Gill & his sister abused on social media after former's century knocks RCB out of IPL 2023

Shubman Gill and his sister. | (Credits: Instagram)

While Shubman Gill's classy IPL 2023 hundred against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday drew heaps of praise, he also copped abuse from a section of fans. The same bunch of fans didn't take RCB's loss and elimination from the tournament well and started to abuse the youngster. Moreover, Gill's sister, Shahneel also became the target.

"What a wholesum day", Gill's sister captioned her Instagram post on Sunday while sharing a few pictures from the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, several fans wrote hateful comments for the siblings.

With RCB facing a must-win contest on Sunday, Kohli shone as he made a record-breaking hundred to propel his side to 197 in the stipulated 20 overs. However, Gill clobbered a ton of his own to flatten the opposition and deny them a playoffs spot. The Mumbai Indians qualified for the top four at RCB's expense. In fact, Kohli also hugged Gill after the latter's unbeaten 104 to guide the Titans to an eight-wicket victory.

The hateful comments to Gill and his sister prompted strong reactions from a few users:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill glad to convert his starts into big scores:

Following his unbeaten knock against RCB, the right-hander recalled missing out on big scores in the first half and is happy to convert those into daddy hundreds in the second.

"I am in good form, it's about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it's all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief," the 23-year-old told after the game.

The Titans will face the Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier on Tuesday.