 '1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

'1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The likes of VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra and other former Indi cricketers wished fans on auspicious occasions, Ganesh Chaturthi

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
article-image

Former cricketers Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, ICC President Jay Shah and social media handles of various IPL teams welcomed Lord Ganesh and wished fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, devotees observe the day with elaborate rituals, beautifully decorated idol installations, and offerings of prayers and sweets to honour the beloved god.

Cricket fraternity wishes Happy Ganesh Chaturthihttps://x.com/ImRaina/status/1960530487169913012

Story behind birth of Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesh, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known as the god of letters and learnilearningprovides wisdom, intellect, and imagination. The story of Lord Ganpati's birth is a fascinating tale which is rooted in Hindu mythology. It is said that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesh from the mud and dirt from her own body while she was alone in her home.

FPJ Shorts
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin No Longer Part Of Chennai Super Kings, Plans To Explore Other Cricket Leagues
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin No Longer Part Of Chennai Super Kings, Plans To Explore Other Cricket Leagues
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps

She then breathed life into him, making him her son. Goddess Parvati was very happy to see Lord Ganesha, and later asked him to guard the entrance while she bathed. Lord Ganesha promised not to let anyone inside. When Lord Shiva, the husband of Goddess Parvati, returned home, he was surprised to find Ganesha guarding the entrance. Unaware that Lord Ganesha was his son, Lord Shiva attempted to enter. Lord Ganesha tried to stop him. Despite Lord Shiva's warning, a confrontation ensued, leading to Lord Ganesha's beheading.

Soon, Lord Shiva realised the gravity of his actions and was filled with regret and sorrow. When Goddess Parvati found out about this, she became incredibly angry and transformed into Goddess Kali, threatening to destroy everything in her path. To rectify his mistake, Lord Shiva instructed his followers to bring back the head of the first creature they encountered.

His followers returned with the head of an elephant. Shiva then attached the elephant's head to Ganesh's body, bringing him back to life. Shiva then bestowed upon him the name Ganesha, meaning "Lord of the Ganas."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin No Longer Part Of Chennai Super Kings, Plans To...

'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin No Longer Part Of Chennai Super Kings, Plans To...

'I Hope To Be Like You': Serena Williams Pens Emotional Tribute To Sister Venus After US Open 2025...

'I Hope To Be Like You': Serena Williams Pens Emotional Tribute To Sister Venus After US Open 2025...

'1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates...

'1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates...

₹48 Million Engagement Ring: Taylor Swift Says 'Yes' To Travis Kelce In Dreamy Garden Proposal

₹48 Million Engagement Ring: Taylor Swift Says 'Yes' To Travis Kelce In Dreamy Garden Proposal

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025 Kicks Off With Thrilling Action