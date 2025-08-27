'1,2,3,4 Ganpaticha Jai Jaikar': From Virender Sehwag To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Former cricketers Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, ICC President Jay Shah and social media handles of various IPL teams welcomed Lord Ganesh and wished fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, devotees observe the day with elaborate rituals, beautifully decorated idol installations, and offerings of prayers and sweets to honour the beloved god.

Cricket fraternity wishes Happy Ganesh Chaturthihttps://x.com/ImRaina/status/1960530487169913012

Story behind birth of Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesh, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known as the god of letters and learnilearningprovides wisdom, intellect, and imagination. The story of Lord Ganpati's birth is a fascinating tale which is rooted in Hindu mythology. It is said that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesh from the mud and dirt from her own body while she was alone in her home.

She then breathed life into him, making him her son. Goddess Parvati was very happy to see Lord Ganesha, and later asked him to guard the entrance while she bathed. Lord Ganesha promised not to let anyone inside. When Lord Shiva, the husband of Goddess Parvati, returned home, he was surprised to find Ganesha guarding the entrance. Unaware that Lord Ganesha was his son, Lord Shiva attempted to enter. Lord Ganesha tried to stop him. Despite Lord Shiva's warning, a confrontation ensued, leading to Lord Ganesha's beheading.

Soon, Lord Shiva realised the gravity of his actions and was filled with regret and sorrow. When Goddess Parvati found out about this, she became incredibly angry and transformed into Goddess Kali, threatening to destroy everything in her path. To rectify his mistake, Lord Shiva instructed his followers to bring back the head of the first creature they encountered.

His followers returned with the head of an elephant. Shiva then attached the elephant's head to Ganesh's body, bringing him back to life. Shiva then bestowed upon him the name Ganesha, meaning "Lord of the Ganas."

