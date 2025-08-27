₹48 Million Engagement Ring: Taylor Swift Says 'Yes' To Travis Kelce In Dreamy Garden Proposal

Image: Travis Kelce /Instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially together after publicly announcing their engagement. The duo shared five photos, in which they can be seen posing together while being surrounded by lush greenery. The captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married. One of the pictures also showcased a ring in Swift's hand. So how much did the ring cost Kelce?

Price of Taylor Swift's Engament ring

According to the Brides.com website, the engagement ring is a Vintage-Inspired 8-Carat piece, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery. As per the report, Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewellery has predicted that the ring to cost around $550,000 when converted to Indian currency, will cost around ₹48 million.

About Ravis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, has revealed that his son proposed to Taylor almost two weeks ago.

Speaking with News 5 Cleveland, he said Travis was "going to put it [the proposal] off until this week", but with some encouragement from him and Taylor's father, Scott Swift, Travis finally popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

The romance between the two started back in 2023 when Kelce subsequently disclosed that he had tried, but failed, to buy Swift a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number

He later talked more about how their romance started, saying that the two had been chatting before their initial encounter in New York.

Swift supported the Chiefs tight end at a number of his games in the months that followed, including Super Bowl LVXIII, when the football player and Swift kissed after the big game.

Following the conclusion of the singer's wildly popular Eras Tour last year, Kelce has been spotted on the stage of the NFL since the completion of his successful 2023–2024 season.