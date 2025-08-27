'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Leaves Chennai Super Kings, Expresses Desire To Explore Opportunities In Other Global Leagues

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition of the IPL, will not only be part of the Indian Premier League from the next season. The cricket took to social media and announced while thanking IPL franchises he has played over the years and the BCCI.

He worte," Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPLand the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me "