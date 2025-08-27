'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note

Image: Prithi Narayanan/Instagram

Prithi Narayanan, wife of Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram and posted an emotional note for her husband after he decided to retire from the Indian Premier League. Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL, having played his last match for Chennai Super Kings.

Prithi posted a screenshot of Ashwin's message, “I love you! Ashwin. Can’t wait to see you do new things and scale new heights.”

R Ashwin to continue playing cricket despite IPL exit

The Chennai-born off-spinner, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 season after being re-signed for ₹9.75 crore during the Jeddah mega auction, brought the curtain down on an illustrious 16-season IPL career.

Taking to X he wrote, He worte," Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPLand the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me "

Ashwin's IPL career

Ashwin, 38, had already stepped away from international cricket in 2024, and now exits the IPL after donning the jerseys of five franchises CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals before completing the circle with his return to CSK this year.

Though his final season he picked up 7 wickets in 9 games as CSK finished at the bottom of the table Ashwin retires with remarkable numbers: 221 matches, 187 wickets at an economy of 7.20, and 833 runs. He leaves as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and one of its sharpest tactical minds.