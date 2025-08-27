Image: Suryakumar Yadav/Tilak Varma/Instagram

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma shared pictures of the Ganpati celebration at their respective homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturti on Wednesday, August 27. Dressed in pink kurta, Surya is immersed praying to lord Ganesh with his wife Devisha.

Tilak Varma celebrated the Ganpati festival at his residence by posing for a picture with his family in front of the area decorated with flowers for Lord Ganesha. The MI star captioned the post, "Bappa brings us together Ganpati Bappa Morya. Creating memories with the most important people in my life".

Former cricketers Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, ICC President Jay Shah and social media handles of various IPL teams welcomed Lord Ganesh and wished fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

What's next for Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma?

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will next feature in Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament. The tournament is set to played between September 9-23. SKY will continue to lead the side having recovered from the injury.

The flamboyant middle-order batter underwent surgery in Munich this June after experiencing discomfort in his lower right abdomen during the closing stages of the IPL. SKY alsos poke about the support he received at the BCCI’s state-of-the-art COE and also thanked the staff for helping him get back into shape just in time.

This marked his third surgery in as many years, having previously dealt with a similar hernia issue in 2024 and an ankle surgery in 2023. Tilak Varm aon the other has been sensational in the format at internation stage despite not so great IPL 2025 outing.

He has been playing county cricket and will look to make a strong case for T20 World Cup squad with a strong performance in the upcoming continental showpiece event.