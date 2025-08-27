What Is Ravichandran Ashwin's Net Worth? Check CSK Legend's Car Collection & Brands He Endorses

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: X)

With the IPL 2026 auction seemingly only a few months away, Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on his career across all formats of Indian cricket. Having retired from international cricket last year, the veteran off-spinner has now drawn curtains on his IPL career too. Hence, it's worth exploring what his net worth is, having made his first-class debut in 2006.

Ashwin's total net worth is reportedly around ₹120 - 130 crore, with his main source of income coming from cricketing activities. According to Jagran, Ashwin earned a staggering ₹97,24,00,000 from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer earned a contract of ₹9.75 crore from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 2018, Ashwin earned a contract of ₹7.6 from Punjab Kings, who also made him the captain.

He went on to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, with his salary in IPL 2024 amounting to ₹5 crore. The finger spinner reportedly has a lavish home, costing ₹9 crore, which is also his main residence and possesses real-estate holdings worth ₹26 crore around the world.

As for his car collection, the veteran reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce, worth ₹6 crore and also has Audi Q7 which is worth ₹93 lakh. Additionally, he endorses brands like Zoomcar, Moov, Myntra, Manna Health, Bombay Shaving Company, Oppo, Aristocrat Bags and Colgate, contributing significantly to his net worth. Ashwin's YouTube channel, where he interviews cricketers and reviews the happenings of cricket matches around the world.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in CSK's title victories in IPL 2010 and 2011

Although Ashwin didn't have the best time in IPL 2025 with the Super Kings, his performances were outstanding for the franchise in 2010 and 2011. The off-spinner picked up 13 wickets at 22.54 in 2010 and 20 scalps at 19.40 apiece in the 2011 edition as CSK became the first franchise to defend their IPL title successfully.

Overall, in 221 IPL games, Ashwin finished with 187 wickets at 30.22.