Is Ravichandran Ashwin Eligible To Play In Overseas T20 Leagues After Retiring From IPL? Here's What BCCI's Rules Say

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not only announced his retirement from IPL but also has expressed his desire to play in overseas T20 leagues. According to BCCI's rules, the off-spinner is indeed eligible to play in overseas T20 leagues, having retired from international cricket and now relinquishing his desire to play in the IPL moving forward.

The likes of Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul and Ankit Rajpoot along with 13 other Indian cricketers have notably registered themselves ahead of the SA20 auction set to be held this year, abiding by the BCCI rules. Dinesh Karthik had plied his trade for the Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 after retiring from all forms of cricket following IPL 2024.

Taking to his official account on X on August 27, Wednesday Ashwin had written:

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me."

Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in CSK's title victories in IPL 2010 and 2011

Although Ashwin didn't have the best time in IPL 2025 with the Super Kings, his performances were outstanding for the franchise in 2010 and 2011. The off-spinner picked up 13 wickets at 22.54 in 2010 and 20 scalps at 19.40 apiece in the 2011 edition as CSK became the first franchise to defend their IPL title successfully.

Overall, in 221 IPL games, Ashwin finished with 187 wickets at 30.22. The veteran was also part of India's Champions Trophy winning squad in 2013 and 50-over World Cup-winning squad in 2011. Nevertheless, it was Ashwin's Test career that stood out the most, taking 537 wickets in 106 matches alongside six centuries.