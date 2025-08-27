 Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Influencer Akriti Agarwal, rumoured girlfriend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw posted a picture on Instagram with him as they clicked a photo in front of Lord Ganesh's idol on account of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to the social media platform, she wrote, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Akriti Agarwal with Prithvi Shaw. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 matches for India since debuting in 2018, had reportedly been dating Nidhi Tapadia previously. In June, there were reports swirling around Shaw being spotted with Akriti, sparking dating rumours. Moreover, Akriti had also dropped a comment 'My perfect view' on one of Shaw's recent photos on Instagram. Responding to it, the youngster replied, 'Ayyy you'.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 matches for India since debuting in 2018, had reportedly been dating Nidhi Tapadia previously. In June, there were reports swirling around Shaw being spotted with Akriti, sparking dating rumours. Moreover, Akriti had also dropped a comment 'My perfect view' on one of Shaw's recent photos on Instagram. Responding to it, the youngster replied, 'Ayyy you'.

Having undergone a career slump in recent times, headlined by going unsold in IPL 2025 auction, the right-handed batter made a promising comeback in the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu tournament. Playing for Maharashtra, he scored a hundred against Chhattisgarh but it resulted in a losing cause.

"He used to come personally to train me" - Prithvi Shaw on his trainer

Speaking of his century for Maharashtra, the youngster revealed that he had trained with full intensity in the three-four months before the first-class tournament. Shaw had revealed, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I mean, these two-three months. I had my trainer [working with me]. He used to come personally to train me. And I've got a dietitian as well, and he gives me the meals [plan] and everything - like what a dietitian does. So, all this stuff in three-four months has really changed me physically and mentally as well. And, you know, it can be seen on the field."

With age on his side, the 25-year-old still has the chance to get back into the Indian side and play for a significant amount of time.

