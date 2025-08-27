Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several Guests Make Appearance; Video

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: X)

Ex-Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar kept a grand celebration on the occasion of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 52-year-old uploaded a video on social media of him performing the rituals for the festival in front of several guests in his residence dressed in a traditional attire. Sachin's son Arjun and daughter Sara were also present for the occasion.

A host of Indian cricketers have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma also uploading pictures. The festival is arguably one of the biggest in Mumbai and is celebrated with gusto in the entire city.

Watch the below video as Tendulkar wrote:

"Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya."