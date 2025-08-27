 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several Guests Make Appearance; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several Guests Make Appearance; Video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several Guests Make Appearance; Video

Ex-Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar kept a grand celebration on the occasion of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 52-year-old uploaded a video on social media of him performing the rituals for the festival in front of several guests in his residence dressed in a traditional attire. Sachin's son Arjun and daughter Sara were also present for the occasion.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: X)

Ex-Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar kept a grand celebration on the occasion of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 52-year-old uploaded a video on social media of him performing the rituals for the festival in front of several guests in his residence dressed in a traditional attire. Sachin's son Arjun and daughter Sara were also present for the occasion.

A host of Indian cricketers have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma also uploading pictures. The festival is arguably one of the biggest in Mumbai and is celebrated with gusto in the entire city.

Watch the below video as Tendulkar wrote:

"Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Heavy Vehicle Accident At Ghodbunder’s Gaimukh Ghat Injures Traffic Police Officer, Triggers Major Jam
Thane News: Heavy Vehicle Accident At Ghodbunder’s Gaimukh Ghat Injures Traffic Police Officer, Triggers Major Jam
'Skin Cancer Is Real!': Australia's World Cup-Winning Captain Michael Clarke Undergoes Surgery, Stresses Fans To Get Themselves Checked; Check Photo
'Skin Cancer Is Real!': Australia's World Cup-Winning Captain Michael Clarke Undergoes Surgery, Stresses Fans To Get Themselves Checked; Check Photo
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Chamundi Hills Row: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Says ‘Not Hindu Property’, Sparks Clash With Mysuru Royal Family
Chamundi Hills Row: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Says ‘Not Hindu Property’, Sparks Clash With Mysuru Royal Family

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Skin Cancer Is Real!': Australia's World Cup-Winning Captain Michael Clarke Undergoes Surgery,...

'Skin Cancer Is Real!': Australia's World Cup-Winning Captain Michael Clarke Undergoes Surgery,...

Durand Cup 2025 Final: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates NorthEast United FC Owner John Abraham...

Durand Cup 2025 Final: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates NorthEast United FC Owner John Abraham...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Performs Grand Puja In His Mumbai Residence As Several...

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller...

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller...

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Confirms Relationship With Akriti Agarwal, Both Share Adorable Pictures On...

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Confirms Relationship With Akriti Agarwal, Both Share Adorable Pictures On...