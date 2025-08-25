 Why Is Everyone Talking About Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Username? Check Out The Reason
Why Is Everyone Talking About Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Username? Check Out The Reason

While it’s unclear whether the name was chosen with full seriousness or a touch of irony, one thing is certain, Sachin Tendulkar continues to win hearts, both online and off the field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sachin Tendulkar//Instagram/X

In a fun and unexpected twist, cricket fans were left amused and impressed after discovering that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar uses the Reddit username “The God Himself” during his interactions on the platform. The iconic name quickly caught attention, as fans felt it was both humorous and fitting for the man often referred to as the “God of Cricket.”

Tendulkar, who recently participated in a Reddit Q&A session, answered several fan questions about cricket, family, and his personal interests. But what truly stole the spotlight was his bold and witty choice of username. As screenshots and mentions of “The God Himself” spread across social media, netizens couldn’t help but react with a mix of admiration and laughter.

article-image

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Reddit

article-image

Which Sport Would Sachin Tendulkar Have Picked If He Had Never Played Cricket? The Master Blaster Reveals His Answer

In a delightful moment that thrilled fans around the world, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took part in a Q&A session on Reddit, where he answered a wide range of questions from fans. One particular question stood out for its simplicity and curiosity, "If Sachin was not a cricketer, what alternate profession would he have chosen?"

Tendulkar, known for his love of sports beyond cricket, replied with one word that sparked surprise and smiles, “Tennis Player!”

The answer may not come as a complete shock to his most dedicated fans. Sachin has long expressed his admiration for tennis and its icons. Growing up, he was a huge fan of tennis great John McEnroe, and his passion for the sport has stayed strong over the years. Tendulkar has frequently attended tennis tournaments around the world, including the Wimbledon Championships 2025, where he was seen enjoying matches courtside.

This revelation comes at a time when the US Open 2025 is underway, adding to the buzz among sports fans. Many took to social media to imagine a world where the "Master Blaster" was dominating the tennis court instead of cricket pitches.

While the world will always cherish his iconic cricketing legacy, it's clear that Sachin’s heart has room for more than one sport. His simple, honest answer once again reminded fans of his humble beginnings, varied interests, and deep love for the world of sports.

