'We Are All Very Excited For…': Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar's Engagement With Saaniya Chandok During Reddit Q&A Session

Image: Sachin Tendulkar//Instagram/X

In a sweet and candid moment that sent fans into celebration mode, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is officially engaged. The revelation came during a Q&A session on Reddit, where a curious fan asked, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” To this, Sachin replied with warmth and pride, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

The confirmation from the Master Blaster himself comes days after speculation had been swirling across social media regarding Arjun’s reported engagement to Saaniya Chandok. While no formal public announcement had been made earlier, fans had picked up on subtle online clues and media reports, which hinted at a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Reddit

Now, with Sachin’s statement, the good news has been made official, much to the joy of Indian cricket fans and well-wishers of the Tendulkar family. Social media has once again been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many expressing happiness over Arjun entering a new chapter of life.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been making his mark in domestic cricket, has grown up in the public eye. This heartwarming milestone has added a personal and emotional touch to his journey, and fans are thrilled to be part of the moment through Sachin’s openness.

With Sachin expressing excitement and blessings for his son’s new beginning, the Tendulkar household surely has much to celebrate and the cricketing world is joining in with love.

Which Sport Would Sachin Tendulkar Have Picked If He Had Never Played Cricket? The Master Blaster Reveals His Answer

In a delightful moment that thrilled fans around the world, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took part in a Q&A session on Reddit, where he answered a wide range of questions from fans. One particular question stood out for its simplicity and curiosity, "If Sachin was not a cricketer, what alternate profession would he have chosen?"

Tendulkar, known for his love of sports beyond cricket, replied with one word that sparked surprise and smiles, “Tennis Player!”

The answer may not come as a complete shock to his most dedicated fans. Sachin has long expressed his admiration for tennis and its icons. Growing up, he was a huge fan of tennis great John McEnroe, and his passion for the sport has stayed strong over the years. Tendulkar has frequently attended tennis tournaments around the world, including the Wimbledon Championships 2025, where he was seen enjoying matches courtside.

This revelation comes at a time when the US Open 2025 is underway, adding to the buzz among sports fans. Many took to social media to imagine a world where the "Master Blaster" was dominating the tennis court instead of cricket pitches.

While the world will always cherish his iconic cricketing legacy, it's clear that Sachin’s heart has room for more than one sport. His simple, honest answer once again reminded fans of his humble beginnings, varied interests, and deep love for the world of sports.