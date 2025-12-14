 IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Dharamsala T20 Live?
India will hope to bounce back from their defeat in Chandigarh when they face South Africa in Dharamsala. Both teams head to the picturesque stadium with the series tied at 1-1. With just a couple of months to go for the T20 World Cup, every game is of heightened importance.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Shivam Dube celebrates picking up a wicket with India team | Image Credits: X/ BCCI

India's batting will be in focus after two middling shows. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubham Gill have both struggled for runs, causing major concern. The duo are under considerable pressure and will hope they can turn it around in Dharamsala.

No changes are expected in the Indian XI meaning both Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson will continue to warm the bench.

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 3rd T20I will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 14 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will be at 6:30 PM IST.Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

