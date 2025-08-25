'Aadhar Bhi Bhejun Kya?': Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Response To Fan Suspecting His Identity During Q&A Session On Reddit

Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: X)

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a casual Q&A conversation in which fans asked a variety of questions about the sport and his personal life. However, with a fan asking whether it actually is Tendulkar, the retired cricketer shared a picture of himself on real time and hilariously said, 'Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya?'

The 52-year-old is arguably amongst the greatest to play the game and is the custodian of several cricketing records. The right-handed batter is the most-capped player in both ODIs and Tests apart from being the highest run-getter in both the formats. Additionally, he is the leading century-maker in Tests with 51.

The fan in question wrote, "Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? Please share a voice note for verification. (Is it really Sachin Tendulkar? Please share a voice note for verification.)

After sharing a picture of himself on real time, the 200-Test veteran wrote, 'Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya? (Do you want my Aadhar as well now?)

Watch the screenshot of the below interaction between the fan and Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin Tendulkar engages in a Q&A session with fans on Reddit. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Sachin Tendulkar played in the International League Masters this year

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, the batting maestro is still involved in competitive cricket. He had featured in the International Masters League this year as India had defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the final in Raipur, thereby winning the tournament.

Tendulkar, who captained the hosts, delivered a decent performance with the bat, scoring 181 runs in six games at 30.16 alongside a strike rate of 153.38 with a solitary fifty. As far as international cricket goes, Tendulkar is the custodian of several records, including the most-capped player in Test and ODI cricket. Having played at the top level for 24 years, the 52-year-old is also the leading century-maker in Tests.