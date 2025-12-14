 Most T20I Wickets For India: Hardik Pandya Joins Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah In 100-Club During IND Vs SA 3rd T20I; Video
HomeSportsMost T20I Wickets For India: Hardik Pandya Joins Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah In 100-Club During IND Vs SA 3rd T20I; Video

Most T20I Wickets For India: Hardik Pandya Joins Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah In 100-Club During IND Vs SA 3rd T20I; Video

Hardik Pandya scaled yet another peak in his illustrious career. The all-rounder became the 3rd Indian to pick up 100 T20I wickets only after Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah during the IND vs SA 3rd T20I on Sunday. Hardik is now amongst India's leading wicket-takers in T20I history.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

He got the milestone in his first over in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I in Dharamsala. With the ball moving around, Tristan Stubbs poked at a 6th stump line, only to edge it to Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps.

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh - 108 wickets (71 matches)

Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets (82 matches)

Hardik Pandya - 100* wickets (123 matches)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets (80 matches)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets (87 matches)

Hardik has been a staple in India's T20I sides since his break through with the Mumbai Indians. The 32-year-old has played the 3rd most number of matches for India in the format, only behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In fact, Hardik is due to equal Kohli's 125 games should he feature in all 5 games of the IND vs SA T20 series.

