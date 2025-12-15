 GS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad

GS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad

In their debut campaign, GS Delhi Aces emerged victorious in the Tennis Premier League Season 7, clinching their maiden title after a commanding performance in the grand finale.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:24 AM IST
article-image

Ahmedabad, December 14, 2025: Day six of the Clear Premium Water presents Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 marked the business end of the tournament at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, culminating in a high-stakes grand finale, where GS Delhi Aces emerged victorious to clinch their maiden title.

In the grand finale, GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles battled it out for the Tennis Premier League Season 7 title. The tie opened with the Women’s Singles, where Sofia Costoulas took on Riya Bhatia. Costoulas once again produced a commanding performance, cruising to an emphatic 18–7 win to maintain her unbeaten record in singles. The momentum continued in the Mixed Doubles, as Sofia Costoulas partnered with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. The Delhi Aces duo controlled the contest from the outset, combining sharp returning with confident net play to secure a 16–9 victory and extend their advantage in the final.

The Men’s Singles saw 30-year-old Billy Harris take on Damir Dzumhur. World No. 57 Dzumhur produced a strong performance and claimed a 16–9 win. However, despite the result, GS Delhi Aces continued to maintain a healthy 11-point lead. The Men’s Doubles brought the finale to a close, with Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan taking on Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur. The GS Delhi Aces pair delivered a composed and controlled performance, securing an 8–4 win to seal a dominant 51–36 overall victory.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man In Fake Police Robbery Case Involving ₹2 Crore Cash Loot In Girgaum Area
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man In Fake Police Robbery Case Involving ₹2 Crore Cash Loot In Girgaum Area
Irregularities Detected In DBT Transfers Under Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana
Irregularities Detected In DBT Transfers Under Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana
Cough Syrup Scam: ED Probes Money Laundering Via Luxury Cars With ‘9777’ And ‘1111’ Number Series
Cough Syrup Scam: ED Probes Money Laundering Via Luxury Cars With ‘9777’ And ‘1111’ Number Series
BMC Appoints 46 Election Officers, Signalling Imminent Announcement Of Civic Polls
BMC Appoints 46 Election Officers, Signalling Imminent Announcement Of Civic Polls
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad

GS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad

GS Delhi Aces And Yash Mumbai Eagles March Into TPL Season 7 Grand Finale

GS Delhi Aces And Yash Mumbai Eagles March Into TPL Season 7 Grand Finale

IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Star As India Wrestle Back Series Lead, Win By 7...

IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Star As India Wrestle Back Series Lead, Win By 7...

Mumbai Horse Racing: Kavya Wins Season-Opening Classic

Mumbai Horse Racing: Kavya Wins Season-Opening Classic

GOAT Tour Of India: Chhetri Goal And Assist Stood Out In Messi Special Game

GOAT Tour Of India: Chhetri Goal And Assist Stood Out In Messi Special Game