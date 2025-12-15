GS Delhi Aces Clinch Maiden Title As TPL Season 7 Concludes In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, December 14, 2025: Day six of the Clear Premium Water presents Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 marked the business end of the tournament at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, culminating in a high-stakes grand finale, where GS Delhi Aces emerged victorious to clinch their maiden title.

In the grand finale, GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles battled it out for the Tennis Premier League Season 7 title. The tie opened with the Women’s Singles, where Sofia Costoulas took on Riya Bhatia. Costoulas once again produced a commanding performance, cruising to an emphatic 18–7 win to maintain her unbeaten record in singles. The momentum continued in the Mixed Doubles, as Sofia Costoulas partnered with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. The Delhi Aces duo controlled the contest from the outset, combining sharp returning with confident net play to secure a 16–9 victory and extend their advantage in the final.

The Men’s Singles saw 30-year-old Billy Harris take on Damir Dzumhur. World No. 57 Dzumhur produced a strong performance and claimed a 16–9 win. However, despite the result, GS Delhi Aces continued to maintain a healthy 11-point lead. The Men’s Doubles brought the finale to a close, with Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan taking on Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur. The GS Delhi Aces pair delivered a composed and controlled performance, securing an 8–4 win to seal a dominant 51–36 overall victory.