'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian squash team for creating history and winning their maiden Squash World Cup.

PM Modi commended the Indian players Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh for their dedication and determination and said the team has made the entire nation proud.

India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong by 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday to clinch their maiden World Cup title. This victory highlighted a significant leap for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.

PM Modi's Tweet

PM Modi congratulated the team, noting that their victory will inspire the nation and boost squash's popularity among youth.

"Congratulations to the Indian Squash Team for creating history and winning their first-ever World Cup title at SDAT Squash World Cup 2025! Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh have displayed tremendous dedication and determination. Their success has made the entire nation proud. This win will also boost the popularity of squash among our youth," PM Modi said on X.

The Indian team was dominant throughout the tournament, not losing a single match en route to the title. In the group stage, India began with 4-0 victories over Switzerland and Brazil, followed by a 3-0 win against South Africa in the quarterfinals. They then stunned the defending two-time champions, Egypt, with another 3-0 triumph in the semifinals.

On Sunday, 79th-ranked veteran Joshna Chinnappa kicked off India's campaign with a 3-1 victory over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles match. Asian Games medalist Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's singles player at world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 win over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh delivered an impressive 3-0 victory against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), ensuring India achieved a historic clean sweep without needing their national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to play.

