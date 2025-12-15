 'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory

'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Indian squash team for their historic maiden World Cup win, defeating top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 in Chennai. The team, featuring Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar, and Anahat Singh, remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Modi praised their dedication and said the victory will inspire youth and boost squash's popularity in India.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian squash team for creating history and winning their maiden Squash World Cup.

PM Modi commended the Indian players Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh for their dedication and determination and said the team has made the entire nation proud.

India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong by 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday to clinch their maiden World Cup title. This victory highlighted a significant leap for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.

Read Also
Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event
article-image

PM Modi's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory
'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World Cup Victory
When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los Angeles Home: Report
When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los Angeles Home: Report
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment

PM Modi congratulated the team, noting that their victory will inspire the nation and boost squash's popularity among youth.

"Congratulations to the Indian Squash Team for creating history and winning their first-ever World Cup title at SDAT Squash World Cup 2025! Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh have displayed tremendous dedication and determination. Their success has made the entire nation proud. This win will also boost the popularity of squash among our youth," PM Modi said on X.

Read Also
Meet The 'Lucky' Fan Who Received Lionel Messi's Football At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium; Fans Call...
article-image

The Indian team was dominant throughout the tournament, not losing a single match en route to the title. In the group stage, India began with 4-0 victories over Switzerland and Brazil, followed by a 3-0 win against South Africa in the quarterfinals. They then stunned the defending two-time champions, Egypt, with another 3-0 triumph in the semifinals.

On Sunday, 79th-ranked veteran Joshna Chinnappa kicked off India's campaign with a 3-1 victory over world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women's singles match. Asian Games medalist Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's singles player at world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 win over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Read Also
'GOAT India Tour': Viral Video Captures Awkward Backseat Moment Of Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul...
article-image

Seventeen-year-old Anahat Singh delivered an impressive 3-0 victory against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), ensuring India achieved a historic clean sweep without needing their national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to play.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World...

'Made The Entire Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team On Historic Maiden World...

Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event

Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai &...

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai &...

Meet The 'Lucky' Fan Who Received Lionel Messi's Football At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium; Fans Call...

Meet The 'Lucky' Fan Who Received Lionel Messi's Football At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium; Fans Call...

Thick Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops To Zero In Pockets, AQI Nears 500; Flights Hit Ahead...

Thick Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops To Zero In Pockets, AQI Nears 500; Flights Hit Ahead...