Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025': Check Complete Schedule For Argentina Legend's Delhi Event

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi’s much-awaited visit to the national capital marks the fourth and final leg of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. Earlier reports had suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet the Argentina superstar, but the PM is currently on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman. Despite this, Delhi is set to host a star-studded and football-filled day celebrating Messi’s legendary career.

Lionel Messi – Delhi Itinerary (December 15, 2025)

Morning Arrival:

Messi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi from Mumbai via a charter flight between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM. Upon landing, he will be swiftly transferred to his hotel for a brief rest before the day’s events.

Public Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Gates Open: 11:30 AM – Fans and visitors can start entering the stadium.

Programme Start: 1:30 PM – Official proceedings kick off with special performances and introductory segments.

Celebrity Football Match: 2:50 PM – A friendly match featuring local celebrities.

Messi Joins the Match: 3:30 PM – The Argentine maestro takes the field, thrilling fans with his presence.

Children’s Football Clinic: 3:45 PM – Messi will interact with 30 young talents from Minerva Academy, offering tips and inspiring the next generation.

Stage Ceremony & G.O.A.T. Cup Exhibition Match: 4:20 PM – The day culminates with a special exhibition match and ceremonial proceedings honoring Messi’s impact on global football.

Departure:

After a day packed with football and fanfare, Messi is expected to conclude his private engagements in the late afternoon, departing Delhi late at night or in the early hours of December 16.

Messi’s Delhi visit promises a blend of sporting excellence, fan interaction, and high-profile meetings, making it a fitting finale to his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. The day is set to leave an indelible mark on Indian football fans and create memories that will be cherished for years to come.