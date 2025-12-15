Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid 'Severe' AQI Level In Delhi; Video

Image: Lionel Messi/ANI/Instagram/X

Football superstar Lionel Messi, the pride of Argentina, is set to arrive in Delhi today for the fourth and final leg of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. The legendary footballer’s presence has generated enormous excitement among fans, with events scheduled at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Visuals from outside the stadium early Monday morning showed staff preparing the venue, while security personnel ensured smooth arrangements for the anticipated massive crowd. Fans have already begun gathering around the stadium, eager for a glimpse of the Argentine maestro and to participate in the special events lined up as part of his India tour.

However, Delhi woke up to a severe smog situation on the day of Messi’s arrival. A dense layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region, significantly reducing visibility and raising air pollution levels close to hazardous limits. Several areas reported near-zero visibility, prompting vehicles to move cautiously on major roads and flyovers. Authorities advised commuters to exercise extra caution and limit outdoor activities where possible.

Despite the challenging environmental conditions, excitement among fans remained undiminished. Social media buzzed with anticipation as supporters expressed their eagerness to witness Messi’s historic visit to the national capital.

The final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour is expected to be a memorable celebration of football, bringing together fans from across the city to witness one of the greatest players in history. While air quality poses a temporary challenge, the energy and enthusiasm surrounding Messi’s Delhi appearance underline the massive impact of his presence on Indian sports culture.

Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.