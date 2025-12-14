VIDEO: Lionel Messi Presents His Signed Argentina Jersey To Sunil Chhetri At Wankhede Stadium During GOAT India Tour 2025 Event In Mumbai

Image: X

A special and emotional moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium as Argentine football legend Lionel Messi presented his signed Argentina jersey to Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri during the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The gesture, symbolising mutual respect between two of the most influential figures in their respective footballing journeys, drew loud applause from fans packed inside the stadium.

The exchange took place in front of thousands of spectators, many of whom rose to their feet as Messi handed over the jersey to Chhetri. Chhetri acknowledged the crowd while sharing a brief interaction with the World Cup-winning Argentine, making it one of the standout moments of the Mumbai leg of the tour.

Sunil Chhetri has often spoken about Messi’s impact on the global game. Receiving a signed jersey from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner at an iconic venue like Wankhede Stadium added a historic layer to the moment, resonating deeply with Indian fans.

The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 has been filled with memorable fan interactions and landmark moments, but the jersey presentation stood out as a powerful reminder of football’s ability to transcend borders. As Messi continues his India tour, the exchange with Chhetri will be remembered as a defining image of respect, inspiration and the shared spirit of the beautiful game.

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.