 Why Did Sachin Tendulkar Call His 103-Run Knock Against England In Chennai His Most Meaningful? Reason Revealed
Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was involved in a casual Q&A session with fans on the social media platform of Reddit. When asked by a fan about which was his favourite Test knock, Tendulkar named the hundred against England in Chennai in 2008 as his most meaningful. The retired cricketer had deemed it special in one of his earlier interactions as it came after 26/11.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: X)

The unbeaten innings of 103 had come in the fourth innings of the opening Test against England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a daunting 387 in the fourth innings, Virender Sehwag's electrifying 68-ball 83 and his 117-run stand gave the hosts the perfect start. Tendulkar later struck an unbeaten 103, while Yuvraj Singh stayed not out on 85 to deliver a memorable six-wicket victory.

In the question asked by a fan on Reddit, Tendulkar answered it:

"There are many but the most meaningful was against England in Chennai in 2008."

Sachin Tendulkar answered fan's question on Reddit.

Sachin Tendulkar answered fan's question on Reddit. | (Credits: Screengrab)

"From my point of view, I look at it as an attack on India" - Sachin Tendulkar

Reflecting on the horror incidents of 26/11 occurred in Mumbai, Tendulkar had said then he would like to dedicate his knock to those who have gone through terrible times. The right-handed batter stated that he and Team India will do anything to make the general public feel better. Tendulkar had conceded, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I play for India, now more than ever. From my point of view, I look at it as an attack on India, and it should hurt every Indian, not only people from Mumbai. I would like to dedicate this hundred to all those people who have gone through such terrible times. In no way am I trying to say that this will make everyone forget what happened in Mumbai."

"What happened in Mumbai was extremely unfortunate and I don't think by India winning or my scoring hundreds, people who have lost their dear and loved ones would feel better. It's a terrible loss and our hearts are with them. All I can say is that in whatever way we can contribute to make them feel better, we'll make that effort."

India had won the two-Test series by 1-0.

