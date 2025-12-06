 'His Family Will Be Quite Happy..': Joe Root's Cheeky Response To Ending Matthew Hayden's Naked Run Challenge After Maiden Australia Ton
Joe Root scored his maiden Ashes century in Australia in the ongoing AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane. Matthew Hayden had before the start of the series had challenged that he would go on a 'naked run' should Root not get a ton Down Under. The former England captain however ensured it won't be necessary with his Gabba epic.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Joe Root slammed his first ever century on Australian soil in the ongoing AUS vs ENG Pink Ball Test. The former England captain had not scored a century Down Under for 3 series but ended his drought at the Gabba in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. Root remained unbeaten on 138, as England put 334 batting first.

Before the series began, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden threw his weight behind Root. Hayden had promised he would walk around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root didn't score a century in the five-match Ashes.

“So obviously, nice to get that from him, but yeah, as well, to the Australian public that they don't have to witness that. And his family, I think, they'll be quite happy too,” Joe Root said after his century.

Earlier during the Test, Matthew Hayden also reacted with visible relief. In a video shared by England Cricket on X, the legendary opener congratulated Root and admitted he was genuinely backing him to get a century “in a good way.”

He acknowledged that Root had piled up several fifties in Australia before finally converting one into a hundred, calling the knock a "well-deserved moment" and encouraging the England star to enjoy the achievement.

The remark quickly became a talking point, especially after Hayden’s daughter and sports presenter Grace Hayden publicly pleaded with Root to save her father (and everyone’s eyes).

