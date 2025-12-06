'His Family Will Be Quite Happy..': Joe Root's Cheeky Response To Ending Matthew Hayden's Naked Run Challenge After Maiden Australia Ton

Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Joe Root slammed his first ever century on Australian soil in the ongoing AUS vs ENG Pink Ball Test. The former England captain had not scored a century Down Under for 3 series but ended his drought at the Gabba in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. Root remained unbeaten on 138, as England put 334 batting first.

Before the series began, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden threw his weight behind Root. Hayden had promised he would walk around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root didn't score a century in the five-match Ashes.

“So obviously, nice to get that from him, but yeah, as well, to the Australian public that they don't have to witness that. And his family, I think, they'll be quite happy too,” Joe Root said after his century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier during the Test, Matthew Hayden also reacted with visible relief. In a video shared by England Cricket on X, the legendary opener congratulated Root and admitted he was genuinely backing him to get a century “in a good way.”

He acknowledged that Root had piled up several fifties in Australia before finally converting one into a hundred, calling the knock a "well-deserved moment" and encouraging the England star to enjoy the achievement.

The remark quickly became a talking point, especially after Hayden’s daughter and sports presenter Grace Hayden publicly pleaded with Root to save her father (and everyone’s eyes).