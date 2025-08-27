Durand Cup 2025 Final: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates NorthEast United FC Owner John Abraham And Team For Historic Triumph At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu presents the President’s Cup to NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the club’s historic Durand Cup 2025 triumph | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi, Aug 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated NorthEast United FC after their title triumph in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament.

President’s Cup Handed Over

Murmu also presented the President's Cup -- one of the three iconic trophies awarded to the champions -- to the NEUFC team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Instituted in 1956 by India's first president Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President's Cup has stood as a symbol of excellence and honour, reinforcing the tournament's deep ties with the nation's heritage.

Members of the North East United Football Club, who won the President’s Cup of the Durand Cup Tournament, 2025, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President handed over the President’s Cup trophy to Shri John Abraham, Owner of the North East United… pic.twitter.com/RsljR08jrZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2025

Celebrating Legacy & Unity

The ceremony not only celebrated NEUFC's achievement but also highlighted the enduring legacy of the Indian armed forces in nurturing football and strengthening national unity.

History meets honour 🏆✨

A golden chapter etched forever... NorthEast United FC receives the President’s Cup from the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan...

A moment that will shine in the annals of Indian football history. ✨… pic.twitter.com/c1dnuquEk2 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 27, 2025

Trophy Presentation To Team & Management

The president handed over the trophy to NEUFC owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane in the presence of dignitaries and members of the Durand Football Tournament Society and the Durand Cup organising committee.

Receiving the President’s Cup from the Hon’ble President of India is a moment that will forever be etched in golden letters in the history of NorthEast United FC and Indian football.

- Mandar Tamhane (CEO, NorthEast United FC)#StrongerAsOne #8States1United… pic.twitter.com/qomQQhxnA9 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 27, 2025

John Abraham Lauds Armed Forces’ Contribution

Speaking on behalf of the club, Abraham expressed his gratitude to the president for the recognition and lauded the Indian armed forces for their role in preserving the Durand Cup's legacy.

He particularly commended the Eastern Command for elevating the tournament to new heights and for their dedicated efforts in nurturing football talent across the east and northeast, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of Indian football.

Ceremony Concludes With Team Photograph

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photograph of the president with the victorious team and the organising committees.

