 Durand Cup 2025 Final: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates NorthEast United FC Owner John Abraham And Team For Historic Triumph At Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated NorthEast United FC after their title triumph in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament. Murmu also presented the President's Cup -- one of the three iconic trophies awarded to the champions -- to the NEUFC team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu presents the President’s Cup to NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the club’s historic Durand Cup 2025 triumph | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi, Aug 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated NorthEast United FC after their title triumph in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament.

President’s Cup Handed Over

Murmu also presented the President's Cup -- one of the three iconic trophies awarded to the champions -- to the NEUFC team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Instituted in 1956 by India's first president Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President's Cup has stood as a symbol of excellence and honour, reinforcing the tournament's deep ties with the nation's heritage.

Celebrating Legacy & Unity

The ceremony not only celebrated NEUFC's achievement but also highlighted the enduring legacy of the Indian armed forces in nurturing football and strengthening national unity.

Trophy Presentation To Team & Management

The president handed over the trophy to NEUFC owner John Abraham, captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane in the presence of dignitaries and members of the Durand Football Tournament Society and the Durand Cup organising committee.

John Abraham Lauds Armed Forces’ Contribution

Speaking on behalf of the club, Abraham expressed his gratitude to the president for the recognition and lauded the Indian armed forces for their role in preserving the Durand Cup's legacy.

He particularly commended the Eastern Command for elevating the tournament to new heights and for their dedicated efforts in nurturing football talent across the east and northeast, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of Indian football.

Ceremony Concludes With Team Photograph

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photograph of the president with the victorious team and the organising committees.

