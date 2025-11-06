 IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Tim David's Ice-Cream Celebration Goes Viral; Video
Australia's Tim David celebrated with obscene gesture during the IND vs AUS 4th T20I after completing a catch to dismiss India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Tim David's catch celebration caught the eye in the IND vs AUS 4th T20i | Image Credit: X/ Cricket.com.au

Tim David grabbed eyeballs on Thursday with his celebration during the IND vs AUS 4th T20I. The Australian hard-hitter completed a regulation catch on the boundary to dismiss India captain Suryakumar Yadav at Carrera Oval. David followed it up with a wild celebration.

The incident happened in the 16th over of the India vs Australia 4th T20I. With just 4 overs left, the India captain tried clearing the fence to push India's score. Yadav hit Nathan Ellis towards the leg side only to find Tim David on the fence.

Tim David made no mistake as India's captain depart for a quick fire 20. However, what caught the eye was David's celebration. The Australian batter gestured licking the ball, like one does with an ice cream.

