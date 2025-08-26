President Droupadi Murmu To Honour 45 Educators At National Teachers’ Awards 2025 Ceremony On September 5; Check Awardees List Here

National Teachers’ Awards 2025 | Official Website

National Teachers’ Awards 2025: As a tribute to exceptional school education contributions, President Droupadi Murmu will honor 45 outstanding teachers from all over India on September 5, 2025, as part of the National Teachers’ Awards celebration on Teachers' Day.

The list, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education, contains teachers who have shown distinction in teaching and have a long-lasting impact on the lives of their students. Three teachers, each from Maharashtra and Bihar, and two each from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have been selected for this year. Five award winners are from PM SHRI schools, a flagship program that aims to improve the quality of school education across the country.

Every award recipient will be given a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and an award amount of ₹50,000. Special arrangements have been made by the ministry for their accommodation at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi, from September 3 to 6, with a formal briefing and interaction on September 3 at 5 PM.

The National Teachers' Awards not only honor the commitment and creativity of teachers but also aim to encourage excellence in the profession of teaching. The nomination process started with the launch of an online self-nomination portal on June 23, enabling teachers nationwide to file their applications for consideration.

National Teachers' Awards 2025: Awardees List (State-wise)

Sunita – PM SHRI GGSSS, Sonipat, Haryana

Shashi Paul – Govt Model Centre Primary School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Narinder Singh – Govt Primary School Jandiali, Ludhiana, Punjab

Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Sector-8 Rohini, Delhi

Manjubala – GPS Chyurani, Champawat, Uttarakhand

Parveen Kumari – Govt Girls Model Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

Neelam Yadav – Tapukada, Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai – GUPS Bhensroad, Daman, DNH & Daman & Diu

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar – Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School, North Goa, Goa

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya – Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajkot, Gujarat

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma – Primary School Vavdi, Kheda, Gujarat

Sheela Patel – PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh

Bherulal Osara – Govt EPES M.S Kheriya Susner, Agar Malwa, MP

Dr Pragya Singh – Govt Middle School Hanoda, Durg, Chhattisgarh

Kuldeep Gupta – Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu, J&K

Ram Lal Singh Yadav – UPS Badawapur, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh

Madhurima Tiwari – PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya, Mirzapur, UP

Kumari Nidhi – Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj, Bihar

Dilip Kumar – LN LN Project Girls High School, Supaul, Bihar

Sonia Vikas Kapoor – Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Kandhan Kumaresan – Govt Model Sr. Sec. School, Aberdeen, A&N Islands

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia – PM SHRI JNV, Salora, Korba, Chhattisgarh (NVS)

Dr Pramod Kumar – Sainik School Nalanda, Bihar (MoD)

Tarun Kumar Dash – PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, Odisha (KVS)

Basanta Kumar Rana – Govt NUPS Kondel, Malkangiri, Odisha

Tanusree Das – Kuchlachati Primary School, Medinipur West, West Bengal

Nang Ekthani Mounglang – Govt Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh

Peleno Petenilhu – John Govt. Higher Secondary School, Kohima, Nagaland

Koijam Machasana – Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur

Karma Tempo Ethenpa – PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang – K.B. Memorial Secondary School, Meghalaya

Bidisha Majumder – Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Tripura

Debajit Ghosh – Namsang TE Model School, Dibrugarh, Assam

Shweta Sharma – Govt M.S Vivekanand, Deoghar, Jharkhand

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin – ZP High School, Nanded, Maharashtra

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale – Dayanand College of Arts, Latur, Maharashtra

Ibrahim S – Govt Junior Basic School, Androth, Lakshadweep

Madhurima Acharya – Delhi Public School Newtown, Kolkata, WB (CISCE)

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi – Pandit Nehru MPL HS, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Maram Pavithra – ZPHS Penpahad, Suryapet, Telangana

Revathy Parameswaran – PS Senior Secondary School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (CBSE)

Vijayalakshmi V – Bharathiyar Centenary Govt Girls HSS, Tiruppur, TN

Kishorkumar M S – Govt Vocational HSS, Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan – Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt HS, Puducherry

Madhusudan K S – Govt Higher Primary School, Hinakal, Mysuru, Karnataka