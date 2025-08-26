President Droupadi Murmu To Honour 45 Educators At National Teachers’ Awards 2025 Ceremony On September 5; Check Awardees List Here

National Teachers’ Awards 2025: As a tribute to exceptional school education contributions, President Droupadi Murmu will honor 45 outstanding teachers from all over India on September 5, 2025, as part of the National Teachers’ Awards celebration on Teachers' Day.
The list, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education, contains teachers who have shown distinction in teaching and have a long-lasting impact on the lives of their students. Three teachers, each from Maharashtra and Bihar, and two each from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have been selected for this year. Five award winners are from PM SHRI schools, a flagship program that aims to improve the quality of school education across the country.
Every award recipient will be given a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and an award amount of ₹50,000. Special arrangements have been made by the ministry for their accommodation at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi, from September 3 to 6, with a formal briefing and interaction on September 3 at 5 PM.
The National Teachers' Awards not only honor the commitment and creativity of teachers but also aim to encourage excellence in the profession of teaching. The nomination process started with the launch of an online self-nomination portal on June 23, enabling teachers nationwide to file their applications for consideration.
National Teachers' Awards 2025: Awardees List (State-wise)
Sunita – PM SHRI GGSSS, Sonipat, Haryana
Shashi Paul – Govt Model Centre Primary School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh
Narinder Singh – Govt Primary School Jandiali, Ludhiana, Punjab
Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Sector-8 Rohini, Delhi
Manjubala – GPS Chyurani, Champawat, Uttarakhand
Parveen Kumari – Govt Girls Model Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh
Neelam Yadav – Tapukada, Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai – GUPS Bhensroad, Daman, DNH & Daman & Diu
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar – Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School, North Goa, Goa
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya – Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajkot, Gujarat
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma – Primary School Vavdi, Kheda, Gujarat
Sheela Patel – PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh
Bherulal Osara – Govt EPES M.S Kheriya Susner, Agar Malwa, MP
Dr Pragya Singh – Govt Middle School Hanoda, Durg, Chhattisgarh
Kuldeep Gupta – Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu, J&K
Ram Lal Singh Yadav – UPS Badawapur, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh
Madhurima Tiwari – PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya, Mirzapur, UP
Kumari Nidhi – Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj, Bihar
Dilip Kumar – LN LN Project Girls High School, Supaul, Bihar
Sonia Vikas Kapoor – Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Kandhan Kumaresan – Govt Model Sr. Sec. School, Aberdeen, A&N Islands
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia – PM SHRI JNV, Salora, Korba, Chhattisgarh (NVS)
Dr Pramod Kumar – Sainik School Nalanda, Bihar (MoD)
Tarun Kumar Dash – PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, Odisha (KVS)
Basanta Kumar Rana – Govt NUPS Kondel, Malkangiri, Odisha
Tanusree Das – Kuchlachati Primary School, Medinipur West, West Bengal
Nang Ekthani Mounglang – Govt Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh
Peleno Petenilhu – John Govt. Higher Secondary School, Kohima, Nagaland
Koijam Machasana – Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur
Karma Tempo Ethenpa – PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang – K.B. Memorial Secondary School, Meghalaya
Bidisha Majumder – Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Tripura
Debajit Ghosh – Namsang TE Model School, Dibrugarh, Assam
Shweta Sharma – Govt M.S Vivekanand, Deoghar, Jharkhand
Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin – ZP High School, Nanded, Maharashtra
Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale – Dayanand College of Arts, Latur, Maharashtra
Ibrahim S – Govt Junior Basic School, Androth, Lakshadweep
Madhurima Acharya – Delhi Public School Newtown, Kolkata, WB (CISCE)
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi – Pandit Nehru MPL HS, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Maram Pavithra – ZPHS Penpahad, Suryapet, Telangana
Revathy Parameswaran – PS Senior Secondary School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (CBSE)
Vijayalakshmi V – Bharathiyar Centenary Govt Girls HSS, Tiruppur, TN
Kishorkumar M S – Govt Vocational HSS, Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan – Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt HS, Puducherry
Madhusudan K S – Govt Higher Primary School, Hinakal, Mysuru, Karnataka