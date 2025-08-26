MPESB Excise Constable Exam 2025 Postponed; Details Here

MPESB Excise Constable Exam 2025 | Canva

MP Excise Constable 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Examination Selection Board (MPESB) has deferred the Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test for 2024. Now, the exam will be conducted on September 9, 2025, across the state. Previously, the exam was slated for July 5, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 253 openings.

Read the official notice here

MP Excise Constable 2025: Exam details

According to the announcement, the exam will be held on September 9 in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reporting times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

How to download the exam schedule?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP at mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Excise Constable exam schedule 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, the exam timetable will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to view the timetable

MP Excise Constable 2025: Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions in the exam, divided into three parts: General Knowledge, Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude, and Mathematics and Simple Numerology. The first part carries 40 marks, whereas the other two parts consist of 30 marks each.

MP Excise Constable 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes four stages: online written examination, physical test, document verification, and medical examination.

MP Excise Constable 2025: Admit Card

The Board will shortly issue the hall tickets for the Excise Constable positions. Applicants can obtain their hall tickets after entering their login information. The details mentioned on the admit card will be the candidate’s name, father’s name, exam name, gender, exam date and time, exam centre, guidelines, photograph, and signature.