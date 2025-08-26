 DU Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 57 Assistant Professor Posts In Shyam Lal College (Evening) Starts; Check Details Here
DU Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 57 Assistant Professor Posts In Shyam Lal College (Evening) Starts; Check Details Here

The application process for the 57 Assistant Professor Posts In Shyam Lal College (Evening) begins on the official website at rec.uod.ac.in/.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
DU Recruitment 2025 | https://www.slc.du.ac.in/

DU Recruitment 2025: The University of Delhi's Shyam Lal College (Evening) has accepted online applications for the position of Assistant Professor in multiple departments. Qualified aspirants may apply on the official website at rec.uod.ac.in/. The deadline for this recruiting is September 6, 2025.

DU Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 57 jobs across several subjects.

1. Commerce: 21

2. Computer Science: 6

3. Economics: 7

4. English: 6

5. Hindi: 7

6. History: 3

7. Mathematics: 3

8. Political Science: 1

9. Physical Education: 1

10. Environment Studies: 2

11. Total: 57

Read the official notice here

DU Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The positions are available at academic pay level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission matrix, with a salary range of ₹57,700 to ₹1,82,400, plus other allowable allowances.

DU Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://rec.uod.ac.in/

Step 2: Next, create a new account with the details such as email ID, password, mobile number, and verification code.

Step 3: After this, enter the created credentials in the login page.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form carefully with accurate details and complete all the formalities.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

About DU Recruitment

Delhi University (DU) Recruitment is the process of hiring candidates for teaching, research, and non-teaching jobs at Delhi University (DU) colleges, departments, and administrative offices is called Delhi University (DU) Recruitment. The university's official website has recruitment notices that explain who can apply, how to do so, when to do so, and how the selection process works. DU's reputation for academic brilliance, research possibilities, and professional progression makes its recruitment very competitive, drawing applications from all across the country.

