IMF Internship Program 2025: What Is Fund Internship Program? Know Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply

IMF Internship Program 2025 | imf.org

IMF Internship Program 2025: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is offering a great opportunity to all qualified students to work with them through their IMF Internship Program 2025. Candidates can apply for this internship from the official website of the IMF at imf.org.

Every year, the organization recruits roughly 50 students from throughout the world for its internship program at the IMF's headquarters in Washington, D.C. These paid internships run from June to October and last 10 to 12 weeks.

IMF Internship Program 2025: How to apply?

Each year, the internship program application process begins in December. Students interested in applying should visit the official website.

IMF Internship Program 2025: Stipend

The Fund Internship Program offers students a respectable wage, round-trip restricted economy airfare from their university to Washington, D.C., and limited medical insurance coverage.

What will this internship offer?

Students who apply for this internship program will collaborate closely with an experienced IMF colleague on a topical issue or research subject relevant to the members. At the conclusion of the internship, the intern may report the outcomes of their efforts to IMF staff. The organization has published the work of numerous interns.

IMF Internship Program 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the internship program, students must have studied monetary and international economics, public finance, financial markets, economics, or a related topic. In addition, candidates should have good analytical and quantitative skills, as well as a solid knowledge of written and spoken English. If the candidate is presently pursuing a PhD, they should be under 32 years old at the commencement of the internship and return to university studies after finishing it.

About the IMF Internship Program 2025

This internship program allows students to acquire an insider's perspective on the IMF's member-country mission and essential international operations. It is an excellent opportunity to assess if you envision a future for yourself in international organizations or are simply interested in policy and operational work.