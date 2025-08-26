 BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Registration Process For 1481 Vacancies Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The application process for the 4th Graduate Level Combined (CGL) Competitive Exam has been started by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on the official website - bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
BSSC CGL Notification 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has started the application process for the 4th Graduate Level Combined (CGL) Competitive Exam. Qualified applicants can register for the exam via bssc.bihar.gov.in until September 24, 2025. Previously, the registration window was set to start on August 18, 2025.

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced. The post-wise details are as follows:

1. Assistant Section Officer (ASO): 1064 (368-w)

2. Planning Assistant: 88 (30-w)

3. Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA): 05

4. Data Entry Operator (DEO): 01

5. Auditor: 125 (44-w)

6. Auditors, Cooperative Societies: 198 (68-w)

7. Total: 1481 (w-510)

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The post-wise educational qualifications are:

1. Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Planning Assistant: Candidates must possess a Graduation from a recognized University.

2. Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA): Candidates must have completed a Graduation in Mathematics/ Economics or Commerce or Statistics from a recognized university.

3. Data Entry Operator (DEO): Graduation from a recognized University with PGDCA or BCA/BSC (IT) or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

4. Auditor: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in any one of the subjects: Commerce, Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics

5. Auditor Cooperation Committees: Graduate (with Mathematics) or Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University.

Age limit: As of August 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 21 years old but no older than 37. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 4th CGL level posts 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then start the application process.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment of the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Application fees

Unreserved/male applicants of OBC and EBC categories/applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whilst SC and ST (Bihar State)/PWD/female applicants must pay Rs 135.

