Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities

Maharashtra Govt To Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across Universities

Mumbai: A comprehensive state-level code on student safety, mental health and grievance redressal will soon be applicable across all universities — both government and private — following a directive from the Union Law and Judiciary Ministry.

Acting on a Supreme Court (SC) order passed while hearing a Special Leave Petition, the Centre has asked state chief secretaries to implement preventive measures addressing student mental health and suicides in higher education institutions. The SC has directed all states to ensure such policies cover every university and affiliated college, excluding those linked to agricultural universities.

In Maharashtra, the Higher and Technical Education Department has been designated as the nodal agency and has constituted an 11-member expert committee to frame the code. The panel is headed by Dr Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai. Members include Dr Asmita Chitnis, former Director of the Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune; Dr Nayna Nimkar, Director of Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences; Dr Neha Jagtiyani, Principal of R.D. and S.H. National College, Bandra; and several senior academicians and psychologists from leading universities. Dr Sunil Patil, Director of the Student Welfare Department, Mumbai University, will serve as member secretary.

The committee has been tasked with preparing the draft policy in line with the Supreme Court’s guidelines. It will also incorporate provisions from the UMMEED guidelines issued by the Union Education Ministry, as well as directives on student safety and well-being from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The panel will hold consultations with universities, students, parents and administrators before submitting its report within two months, according to a government resolution issued on Friday.

