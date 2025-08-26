BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Postponed; Check Revised Dates Here

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 | intermediate.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has modified the Class 12 board exam timetable for the December 2024 examination cycle, which will now be held in September 2025. The board claimed "unavoidable reasons" for the changes in the exam timetable.

The changes in the date have an effect on several subjects, including Mathematics, Business Studies, Chemistry, and Philosophy.

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) की द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2024 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 26.08.2025 एवं 06.09.2025 की परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारणों से परिवर्तित करते हुए अब दिनांक 09.09.2025 एवं दिनांक 10.09.2025 को आयोजित करने के… pic.twitter.com/EwTpBJC2eM — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 25, 2025

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Revised Datesheet

The updated dates for the BBOSE Class 12 board exams are listed below:

1. September 9, 2025 (Morning Shift, 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM): Math and Business Studies

2. September 10, 2025 (Afternoon Shift, 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM): Chemistry and Philosophy

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: How to download the timetable?

To view the datesheet, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBOSE at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the section about the examination.

Step 3: Next, click on the exam schedules.

Step 4: Now, the exam schedules will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After this, select a course and then the schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the exam schedule and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Admit cards

The previously given admit cards are still valid for the amended exam timetable. To prevent confusion on test day, registrants should verify their personal details and exam times on the admit card.

Note: Aspirants must modify their study plans to reflect the new dates. Time management, concentrating on weaker topics, and practising previous-year papers can all help students adjust to the transition without stress.