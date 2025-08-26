 BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Postponed; Check Revised Dates Here
BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Postponed; Check Revised Dates Here

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has modified the Class 12 board exam timetable for the December 2024 exam.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 | intermediate.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has modified the Class 12 board exam timetable for the December 2024 examination cycle, which will now be held in September 2025. The board claimed "unavoidable reasons" for the changes in the exam timetable.

The changes in the date have an effect on several subjects, including Mathematics, Business Studies, Chemistry, and Philosophy.

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Revised Datesheet

The updated dates for the BBOSE Class 12 board exams are listed below:

1. September 9, 2025 (Morning Shift, 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM): Math and Business Studies

2. September 10, 2025 (Afternoon Shift, 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM): Chemistry and Philosophy

Read the official notice here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Process Closes Today; Check Important Dates Here
article-image

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: How to download the timetable?

To view the datesheet, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBOSE at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the section about the examination.

Step 3: Next, click on the exam schedules.

Step 4: Now, the exam schedules will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After this, select a course and then the schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the exam schedule and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Admit cards

The previously given admit cards are still valid for the amended exam timetable. To prevent confusion on test day, registrants should verify their personal details and exam times on the admit card.

Note: Aspirants must modify their study plans to reflect the new dates. Time management, concentrating on weaker topics, and practising previous-year papers can all help students adjust to the transition without stress.

