AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Process Closes Today; Check Important Dates Here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 | oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The application process for the AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 will end today, August 26, 2025, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Qualified students who have not yet completed their application forms for online admissions into multi-disciplinary colleges should do so on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, before the registration deadline.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Important dates

According to the official schedule, the Special Category Verification will be completed by August 26, 2025, and candidates can exercise web options until August 28, 2025. Changes to web settings can be made until August 29, 2025, with Seat Allotment results displayed on August 31, 2025. Classes are slated to begin on September 1, 2025.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those who have graduated from the Board of Intermediate, AP, or other recognized boards are eligible to submit applications for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: How to submit the application forms?

Applicants may submit applications for the AP OAMDC by following the methods outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OAMDC at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

Step 2: Click on the new registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the required details and then submit to register.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to fill out the form

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Application fees

To become eligible, General category applicants must pay ₹ 400, Backwards Class candidates pay ₹300, and Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe candidates pay ₹ 200. The cost can be paid online using a credit card, UPI Payments, debit card, or net banking using the "Pay Processing Fee" link on the official website.