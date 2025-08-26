 ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card Soon; Here's How To Download
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon distribute admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation test in September 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card | eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon distribute admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation test in September 2025. The ICAI CA Foundation hall ticket will be available for download at eservices.icai.org as it is released.

To download the admit card, aspirants will need to enter their SSP ID, student registration number and password. The ICAI has already issued the CA Intermediate and Final exams.

ICAI CA September Session Foundation Exam 2025: How to download the admit card?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CA Foundation September admit card download link.

article-image

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the hall ticket

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: September session exam schedule

According to the timetable, the CA Foundation test will be held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

The final course exam for Group 1 is slated for September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, while Group 2 will take it on September 10, 12, and 14.

The CA Inter Group 1 test will be held on September 4, 7, and 9, while the Group 2 exam will be held on September 11, 13, and 15.

Note: The ICAI has cancelled all exams on September 5 (Friday) due to Milad-un-Nabi, a mandatory (gazetted) Central Government holiday. The institute stated that if any of the exam days are declared public holidays, the exam timetable will remain unchanged.

