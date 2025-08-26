OPSC Civil Services 2024: Preliminary Exam Date Released; Check Details Here

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 | Canva

The OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date has been announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Applicants who wish to take the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 can find the official notice on the OPSC's website at opsc.gov.in.

The official statement states that the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 would take place on October 12, 2025, as decided by the Commission.

The notice reads, "In continuation of this Office Notice No. 3207/PSC, dt-15.05.2025, it is for the information of all concerned that the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, pursuant to Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25 on 12.10.2025 (Sunday). The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later."

OPSC CSE 2023-24: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements for OPSC CSE are as follows:

1. Applicants must be citizens of India.

2. Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2025.

3. Aspirants must have a graduate degree from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission.

4. Aspirants must be able to read, write, and speak the Odia language.

OPSC Civil Services 2024: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory objective-type examinations (multiple-choice questions) with a maximum of 200 marks each, covering the specified topics. Papers I and II will carry 200 points.

OPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Negative marking

There will be negative marking for erroneous answers to all questions, with the exception of some questions, where negative grading will be integrated in the form of differing marks being awarded to the most appropriate and least acceptable answers.

Each question will have four possible answers. One-third (0.33) of the points allotted for that question will be subtracted as a penalty for each wrong answer provided by the applicant.

OPSC Civil Services 2024: About the preliminary exam

The applicant must take part in both Preliminary Examination Papers for evaluation purposes. As a result, if an applicant fails to present in both Preliminary Examination papers, he or she would be disqualified.