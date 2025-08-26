 Rajasthan: Jodhpur Teacher & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws
On August 22, 32-year-old Sanju Bishnoi sat her daughter on her lap at their home, poured petrol over both of them and then struck a light. After catching fire, they fell onto the floor. The woman's husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was not at home at the time of the incident.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a fresh development in the suicide of a school teacher who set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire, police on Thursday said they have found a note in which she levelled serious allegations of harassment against her in-laws.

About The Case

After catching fire, they fell onto the floor. The woman's husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was not at home at the time of the incident.

When their neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house, they called up the woman's father. The family rushed to the house and found their daughter burning.

"The daughter died on the spot, while the woman succumbed to injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur on Saturday," ACP of Mandore Nagendra Kumar said.

The woman's father lodged a police complaint on Sunday, claiming she was being harassed for dowry. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman's husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law, Kumar said.

The victim's family also accused her in-laws of abetting the suicide.

Police said that while inspecting the incident site, a note was recovered in which the woman accused her in-laws of harassing her. Her mobile phone has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, they said.

ACP Kumar said, "We look forward to obtaining several crucial pieces of information from it."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

