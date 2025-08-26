Rajasthan Man’s Shirtless Stunt Outside Girls' College Sparks Police Action; Video Goes Viral

Police arrest Rajasthan man after viral shirtless stunt outside girls' college in Bharatpur. | Image: X

A shocking and embarrassing incident has emerged from Rajasthan's Bayana town in Bharatpur, where a young man's indecent act outside a girls' college sparked outrage among students, parents, and local residents.

According to the media reports, the incident occurred at Devnarayan Girls College, where a man named Sahil Khan from Salabad village took off his shirt and started doing dips in front of the female students. He even recorded the activity and posted the video as a reel on social media.

As the video went viral, it caused widespread outrage in the college community and local citizens. The students and their parents felt outraged over the violation of dignity and decorum at an educational institution.

गर्ल्‍स कॉलेज में रंगबाजी पड़ी भारी.. !

सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाने की होड़ में युवक आए द‍िन अजीबो-गरीब करतूत करते रहते हैं. ऐसा ही मामला भरतपुर के बयाना के राजकीय देवनारायण कन्या महाविद्यालय में सामने आया, जहां एक युवक छात्राओं के सामने शर्ट उतारकर रील बनाने लगा. वीडियो जैसे ही वायरल… pic.twitter.com/q9HOTMuOSD — PRG Bishnoi (@PRGBishnoii) August 26, 2025

When the complaint was received, Circle Officer Krishnaraj Jangid acted immediately and constituted a special police team to inquire into the video and trace the accused. Sahil Khan was traced and arrested shortly afterwards. When interrogated in the police station, he allegedly apologised with folded hands and claimed innocence. However, the viral video contradicted his statements, leaving no doubt about his actions, as per the reports.

The police have registered a case against him under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) for misconduct and impersonation. The authorities have stressed that such irresponsible acts, particularly within educational institutions, will not be tolerated.