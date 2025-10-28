 J&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Issue Of Transfers In Education Department
A heated exchange erupted in the J&K Assembly after BJP MLA Shakti Parihar alleged regional discrimination in education department transfers, claiming Jammu was ignored while Kashmir benefitted. Education Minister Sakina Ittoo denied the charge, citing higher recruitment in Jammu and blaming the BJP for freezing posts. The House later resumed normal business.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
J&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Issue Of Transfers In Education Department | Representative Image

Srinagar: Ruckus broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday after BJP MLA from Doda West Shakti Parihar alleged regional discrimination in transfers in the education department.

Parihar claimed while transfers in the education department have been affected in Kashmir, "Jammu has been ignored".

This led to a ruckus between the treasury and opposition benches.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said the BJP was "habitual of crying discrimination".

"There is no discrimination," she asserted.

Referring to the recruitments in the department, the minister said while 350 appointments were made in the Kashmir valley, 860 were made in the Jammu region.

"DPC (departmental promotional committees) is in process and will be done in due course. Transfers were started from Poonch and Rajouri districts, but it has been kept in abeyance due to objections," Itoo added.

The minister said there was a blanket ban on recruitment, and posts were not referred to the recruitment agencies.

She said, "1500 posts were frozen by them. The education department was on the verge of being defunct. I am thankful to chief minister (Omar Abdullah) for de-freezing 50 per cent posts".

"They should tell us where they have brought the education department," Itoo said, pointing to the BJP.

The House then returned to normal business.

