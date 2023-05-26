Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to cross 250 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Indian batting star Virat Kohli continues to dominate the bowlers on the field, the right-hander has also taken the social media by storm. Kohli has now become the first Indian to cross a jaw-dropping 250 million followers on Instagram as he has been one of the most-followed personality on the platform for a long time now.

With 250 million followers, the former Indian captain is also third among athletes with most Instagram followers behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Ronaldo has 585 million followers, Messi has 464 million of them. Furthermore, Kohli is also the most followed Asian on Instagram.

Kohli had an IPL 2023 to remember as he accumulated 639 runs in 14 innings at 53.25 with two centuries and six fifties. The 34-year-old notably finished the tournament with consecutive centuries, becoming only the third player in the process to register back-to-back centuries in IPL history. However, his efforts weren't enough for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to seal a playoffs spot, crashing in the group stage one more time.

Ricky Ponting warns Australia of Virat Kohli's threat ahead of World Test Championship final:

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recalled Kohli telling him how he is back to his best and that it spells trouble for Pat Cummins and co. in the World Test Championship final.

"I caught up with Virat about a month ago when we played them in Bangalore. And I had a good chat to him about his batting and where he was at and his career. And he said to me then that he actually feels like he's almost back to his absolute best. You probably saw that last night, you know, he's had a very good IPL and I'm sure he'll be the prize wicket that all the Australians are looking are looking forward to," the Tasmanian said in a recent episode of the ICC Review.

The WTC decider starts on June 7th at The Oval in London.