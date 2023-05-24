 'Youngsters look up to them': Kapil Dev urges Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to act maturely after their IPL 2023 altercation
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev wants Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to act maturely after their altercation in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has urged Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir must act responsibly and set an example for the next generation of players. The World Cup-winning skipper's message came keeping in mind the on-field spat between the two greats earlier in IPL 2023 during the game between between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RCB batter Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir were involved in an on-field spat during the IPL 2023 fixture. Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated conversation on the field and Gambhir got involved after the game. All three copped hefty fines after the infamous incident.

"Both of them are mature and should understand that youngsters look up to them. So, they should take more responsibility. I don't know who is right or wrong since I didn't watch the incident but as ambassadors of cricket, they must show respect towards the game. Millions of people are watching them, and they should do something people can be proud of," Dev told the Times of India.

Kapil Dev reveals the favourite moment of his cricketing career:

Dev further stated that playing for India remains his biggest moment, followed by winning the World Cup in 1983.

"My favourite moment remains the day I first played for India. It is bigger and more precious than even winning the World Cup. All other things, including becoming the Indian captain, don't come close to the moment when I started playing for India. Of course, winning the 1983 World Cup remains the other favourite moment."

The final against the West Indies saw India stun the two-time champions by 43 runs despite scoring only 183 after batting first.

