'Somebody somewhere may not be happy': Rajat Sharma's indirect dig at Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli's sixth IPL hundred

Rajat Sharma took a dig on Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former DDCA president and current TV news presenter Rajat Sharma's tweet following Virat Kohli's IPL 2023 hundred has gone viral as he took an indirect dig at Gautam Gambhir. Sharma congratulated Kohli on his landmark hundred, but reckons Gambhir wouldn't be happy about it.

The veteran news presenter took to Twitter and wrote, "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy" after Kohli's 63-ball 100 ushered the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the SunRisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli and Gambhir were embroiled in an on-field spat during an IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore and copped heavy fines after the same. Sharma criticized the LSG mentor for his hostile behaviour. In response, Gambhir tweeted:

Virat Kohli says he doesn't like playing fancy shots:

Following the eight-wicket win, the 34-year-old said he likes to stay true to his technique, given that India must play Test cricket immediately after the IPL. Hence, Kohli said he refrains from attempting fancy shots and wants to do what is best for his side.

"I've never been a guy who tries so many fancy shots, because we have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket after the IPL, so I've got to stay true to my technique and find ways to win games for my team, something that I take a lot of pride in, and when I can make an impact in an important game, obviously that gives me confidence, gives the team confidence, and it just helps the team overall, which is something that I look to do," the right-hander told at the post-match presentation.

RCB need one more win under their belt to make it to the playoffs.