PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top Performers From Match 53 As Chennai Super Kings Move To 3rd Spot With 6th Win Of The Season

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 06, 2024

Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough for PBKS by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 9

Credits: Indian Premier League Website

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryll Mitchell formed 57-run partnership to revive CSK innings 12/1 to 57/1

Credits: Indian Premier League Website

Rahul Chahar triggerer CSK batting collapse as picked two successive wickets of Ruturaj and Shivam Dube (0)

Credits: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for CSK as he played a decent innings of 43 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 165.38

Harshal Patel silenced the roaring crowd as he rattled the MS Dhoni's defences and sent him back to pavilion on a golden duck

Credits: Twitter

Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) combined picked six wickets to restrict CSK to 167/9 in 20 overs

Tushar Deshpande picked the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in an over to give CSK a much needed double breakthrough

Credits: Twitter

Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (26) resurrected PBKS innings from 9/2 to 62/2 in 8 overs

Credits: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja rattled the PBKS batting line-up as he picked wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (7) and Ashutosh Sharma (3) and the hosts were reduced to 78/7

Credits: Twitter

Simarjeet Singh chipped in with his impactful bowling as he picked two wickets to help CSK restrict PBKS 137/9 in 20 overs

Credits: Twitter

With a 28-run win over PBKS, CSK registered their sixth victory of the ongoing IPL season and moved to 3rd spot on the points table

Credits: Twitter