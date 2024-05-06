PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top Performers From Match 53 As Chennai Super Kings Move To 3rd Spot With 6th Win Of The Season

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 06, 2024
Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough for PBKS by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 9
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryll Mitchell formed 57-run partnership to revive CSK innings 12/1 to 57/1
Rahul Chahar triggerer CSK batting collapse as picked two successive wickets of Ruturaj and Shivam Dube (0)
Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for CSK as he played a decent innings of 43 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 165.38
Harshal Patel silenced the roaring crowd as he rattled the MS Dhoni's defences and sent him back to pavilion on a golden duck
Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) combined picked six wickets to restrict CSK to 167/9 in 20 overs
Tushar Deshpande picked the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in an over to give CSK a much needed double breakthrough
Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (26) resurrected PBKS innings from 9/2 to 62/2 in 8 overs
Ravindra Jadeja rattled the PBKS batting line-up as he picked wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (7) and Ashutosh Sharma (3) and the hosts were reduced to 78/7
Simarjeet Singh chipped in with his impactful bowling as he picked two wickets to help CSK restrict PBKS 137/9 in 20 overs
With a 28-run win over PBKS, CSK registered their sixth victory of the ongoing IPL season and moved to 3rd spot on the points table
